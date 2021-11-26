Winfield Associates Inc. Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,405.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.