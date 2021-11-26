Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.47. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 81,391 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,668.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 405,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 105.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

