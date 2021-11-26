Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $117.41

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.41 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,722 shares of company stock worth $22,089,194 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.