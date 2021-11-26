Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,559. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 10,793 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $610,365. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

