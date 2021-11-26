Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.98. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

