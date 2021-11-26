Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

