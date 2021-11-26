Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 1,282 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NFG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. 1,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

