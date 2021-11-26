Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Hold

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

MDT opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

