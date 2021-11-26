Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.49 on Friday, hitting $551.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,391. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.00 and a twelve month high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

