$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.45. 675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

