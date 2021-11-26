Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.74. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.02. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,618. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.