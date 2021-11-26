$3.85 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.74. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

PH traded down $15.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.02. 18,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,618. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.33 and its 200 day moving average is $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

