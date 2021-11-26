CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $73.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $75.64 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $287.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.14 billion to $291.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $299.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.02 billion to $305.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. 80,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

