Purus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,386. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $108.79 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.73.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

