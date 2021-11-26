Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.12. 268,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,399. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

