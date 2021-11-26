Community Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,919. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

