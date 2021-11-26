Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 170,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

