Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

