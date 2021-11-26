Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 8,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

