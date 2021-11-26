$585.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to report $585.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.80 million. Bally’s posted sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 395.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,620 shares in the last quarter.

BALY stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

