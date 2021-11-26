Idena Hits One Day Volume of $216,324.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Idena has a market cap of $7.60 million and $216,324.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00199251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00740969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,119,819 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,204 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

