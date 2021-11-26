$38.86 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $38.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $43.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $151.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $152.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $174.01 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 449.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 68,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,795. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

