Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 12,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The company has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

