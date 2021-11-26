Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

