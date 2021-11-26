Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.11. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,439. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

