Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $107.43. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

