Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.49. 168,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

