Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Increased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

