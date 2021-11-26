Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 965,992 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

