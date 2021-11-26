Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.05. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

