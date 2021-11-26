NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

