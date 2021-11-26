Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $677.28. 15,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.01 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

