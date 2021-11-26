Successful Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 121 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $24.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.63. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,767.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,612.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

