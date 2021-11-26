HNP Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,120,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,368 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

