Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $379.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

