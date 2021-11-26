Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.75. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

