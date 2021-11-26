XR Securities LLC Sells 82 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

XR Securities LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.8% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $660.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $440.50 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

