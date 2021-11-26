BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 158.4% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.15. 426,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

