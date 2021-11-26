BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $57.71. 11,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,566. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

