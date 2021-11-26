WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,595 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.45% of Orbital Energy Group worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

In related news, CEO James F. Oneil acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oneil bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

OEG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 13,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

