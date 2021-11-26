WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

NYSE DD traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.32. 34,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,544. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

