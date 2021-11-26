$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.94 million to $65.45 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,728. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

