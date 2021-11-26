Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

