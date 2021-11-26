James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.38

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in James River Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

