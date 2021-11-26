Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Hits $828,139.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $828,139.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.