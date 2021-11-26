Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.