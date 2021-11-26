Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.