Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.43

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 1098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
