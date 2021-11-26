Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.43

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 1098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.