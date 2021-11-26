WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 99 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.48 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

