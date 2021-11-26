WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $18,751,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 38,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,507. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.