Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.